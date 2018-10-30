Berwick 47 Portobello 22: Scoreline doesn't tell whole story in 25 point win

In a game of two halves, Berwick were slow to start and as a result it required a much improved second half to earn the bonus point win.

In a game of two halves, Berwick were slow to start and as a result it required a much improved second half to earn the bonus point win.

Berwick winger Gareth Hill neatly side stepped a player before touching down for the opening score inside five minutes. The conversion was missed but the lead was extended to 11-0 shortly after as Skeen converted two penalties.

Portobello made it 11-3 but the next try went to Berwick’s Tommy McColl. The conversion was missed but the hosts looked comfortable at 16-3 with only 25 minutes played.

The visitors eventually deservedly got a try from second row Roe who was able to breach the Berwick defence after a sustained period of Portobello attacks. The conversion was good to make it 16-10.

Berwick, looking ragged, conceded again on half-time. The conversion was missed for a score of 16-15 to Berwick at the break.

Berwick started the brighter of the two teams and their work rate increased noticeably leading to a rare try for second row Euan Thompson.

The hosts continued to keep the pressure on and from a dominant scrum Berwick’s pack earned a well-deserved pushover try for number 8 McColl and Berwick led 28-15.

Portobello fought straight back as the game opened up a bit and it was the second row Roe who scored next with another well taken try to make it 28-22.

Hill got his second try with some good finishing. The bonus point was secured and Berwick were leading 33-22.

Portobello’s cause wasn’t helped when their flanker was yellow carded for a couple of high tackles.

Berwick were quick to take advantage of the extra man as replacement Jack Dalrymple went over and Skeen converted for 40-22.

Ryan Wilson was sent to the sin bin as the hosts commited too manuy fouls but that didn’t bother Aidan Rosie, who made it 47-22.