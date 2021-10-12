Christmas pyjamas for the family

One of the best things about the festive season is being able to get cosy in your pyjamas, and for many of us a highlight is having special nightwear specifically for the season.

So, we’ve pulled together a guide to some of the best festive pyjamas you can buy right now to get prepared for Christmas - and build your excitement.

There’s something for everyone; mums, dads, babies, boys and girls - and there’s even matching and personalised sets so all the family can enjoy the best bits of the season together.

Christmas pyjamas are a great present for a loved one too; either as a stocking filler for an adult or a lovely addition to a Christmas Eve box for a child.

Pure Cotton Festive Animal Print Pyjama Set Pure Cotton Festive Animal Print Pyjama Set £19.50 These pure cotton pyjamas are ideal for cosying up with a hot chocolate and a classic Christmas film. Cut to a regular fit, this cosy two-piece set includes a long-sleeved top and bottoms with drawstring fastening. Ribbed trims lock in the warmth. Decorated with an all-over print of adorable animals wearing festive accessories. All of the cotton used to make this item is sustainably sourced. Available in sizes 6 to 22.

Pure Cotton Pet Print Pyjama Set Pure Cotton Pet Print Pyjama Set £19.50 It'll be sweet dreams in the nights in the run up to Christmas with this pure cotton long-sleeved pyjama set. Comfy regular-fit style, featuring a fun festive pet print. The bottoms have an elasticated drawstring waist for comfort, a mock fly and two handy side pockets. All of the cotton used to make this item is sustainably sourced. Available in sizes S to 2XL.

Cotton Dog Pyjamas Cotton Dog Pyjamas £11.00 These pure cotton pyjamas are ideal for the kids to wear while the whole family snuggle up to watch a festive film. Cut to a regular fit, this cosy two-piece set includes a long-sleeved top and bottoms with elasticated waist. Ribbed trims lock in the warmth, so your little ones will stay cosy, and decorated with the same all-over print of animals wearing festive accessories. For children aged 1 to 16. Priced between £11 and £13, depending on the age.

Pure Cotton Gingerbread Men Pyjamas Pure Cotton Gingerbread Men Pyjamas £10.00 With their playful print of skiing gingerbread men, these pure cotton pyjamas are set to be festive favourites for your little ones. They are cut to a regular fit, with an elasticated waist, and cuffed ankles to lock in warmth. Made from sustainable cotton. Available in sizes 12 months to seven years.

Woven Check Reindeer Pyjamas Woven Check Reindeer Pyjamas £24.00 Made from pure cotton, these comfy and super soft reindeer pyjamas feel lovely against the skin, making them a wonderful choice for little ones. The white long-sleeved top features a reindeer appliquéd around the side in the same check as the matching bottoms. The cosy pull-ons are a brushed flannel in red and white check, with an elasticated waist for added comfort. Available in sizes 1 to 12 years.

Fairisle top and leggings pyjama set Fairisle top and leggings pyjama set £35.00 Feel relaxed, comfy, casual and festive with this matching top and leggings pyjama set. There's a long sleeve top that can be worn off the shoulder, with matching loose-fitted bottoms and elasticated hems. Complete the festive look with Christmas accessories such as dressing gowns, slippers and cosy socks Available in sizes 6 to 24.

Personalised Embroidered Rudolf Pyjamas Personalised Embroidered Rudolf Pyjamas £27.00 Little ones can stay warm and cozy this Christmas with these beautiful personalised embroidered pyjamas. They are embroidered with your chosen name under a cute picture of Rudolf with his red nose and dicky bow. Choose from three colours for the pyjama bottoms; red and navy (pictured), pink and navy or green and navy. Available in sizes from 0-3 months to 13 years. A romper suit is available for babies too.

Personalised Family Portrait Christmas Pyjamas Personalised Family Portrait Christmas Pyjamas £30.00 These personalised matching christmas pjs feature your families very own portrait illustrations. Select your choices from various options to create a character that looks just like you and your family members. First of all you need to choose your face shape, skin colour & your hair colour. Then you can get creative and add in some extras such as glasses, facial hair and Christmas hats. Make your pyjamas personal by adding the name of each family member to the bottom. This price is for one pair of pyjamas, if you would like multiple pjs then please buy more than one pair to create a matching family pyjama set. The personalised children's pyjamas are available in a range of sizes from 6-12 months to 9-10 years. There are also matching baby sleepsuits too. The adult pyjamas come in multiple sizes and have check flannel bottoms. They will also make perfect Christmas Eve pyjamas and would look really cute in your Christmas Eve box too.

Mother And Child Matching Christmas List Pyjamas Mother And Child Matching Christmas List Pyjamas £36.00 The cutest set of matching kids pyjamas and ladies nightie for Christmas. These personalised matching Christmas pyjamas are personalised with the name's of your choice along with a list of all best things to do at Chrismtas time. The children's pyjamas are printed with 'Christmas tree decorator, gingerbread taster, hot choc drinker, santa tracker, present opener' and the adults pyjamas are printed with 'Christmas tree decorator, mince pie make, chief gift wrapper, brussel sprout peeler, festive tipple drinker'. The personalised kids Christmas pyjamas come in navy or pink making them perfect for both your little boy and your little girl - and they will look even cuter when worn matching with a sibling. The ladies nightie is printed in either navy or pink print depending on if you choose the navy or pink option for the kids pyjamas. Children's pyjamas available in 6 different sizes and the adult nightie available in 5 different sizes.

Personalised Sibling Christmas Pyjama Set Personalised Sibling Christmas Pyjama Set £60.00 This is a beautiful matching Christmas pyjama set for siblings or friends. These snuggly, soft pyjamas can be personalised with whatever words you choose to match the beautiful illustration. You can choose which animal you want printed on the pjs too, including a polar bear, a rabbit and a deer. Available in sizes 0-6 months to 12 years.

Grey Polar Bear Pyjamas Grey Polar Bear Pyjamas £15.00 'Tis the season to be merry with these men's playful polar bear pyjamas. They'll be perfect to wear all throughout winter in the run up to Chrismtas, or as a stocking filler for the big day. Available in sizes XS to XXXL.

ASOS design lounge christmas print pyjama bottoms in satin ASOS design lounge christmas print pyjama bottoms in satin £16.00 These fun festive pyjama bottoms are made with a stretchy, satin-style fabric for a glossy and silky-smooth finish. The print features Christmas trees, gingerbread men, snowflakes and a gingerbread house, all on a classic Christmas red background. There's an elasticated waist so you can be sure of a comfortable fit. Available in sizes 2XS and 2XL.

Brave Soul Christmas brussel sprouts short pyjamas Brave Soul Christmas brussel sprouts short pyjamas £12.00 This is a super cute pyjama set, perfect for getting cosy all throughout December. They are made of soft, breathable jersey and have an elasticated waist for comfort. Available in sizes XS to L.