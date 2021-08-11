Best educational games and books for children

On the week commencing 16 August, children across Scotland will return to the classroom, making it the ideal time to start getting them ready for the new school year.

There’s some classics which are timeless and also some new products to enjoy below.

Children's Handwriting Notebook Children's Handwriting Notebook £10.50 Make handwriting practice great fun for your children with this cleverly designed and colourful notebook. Ideal for children aged five, added handwriting sheets help them to develop their skills in this beautiful book which can be taken anywhere. Designed to encourage independent learning, the notebook is full of tracing activities to improve handwriting. The A5 books slip easily into small backpacks or suitcases, making them an ideal travel companion for the summer holidays.

Personalised Kids' Educational Book Personalised Kids' Educational Book £25.00 This enchanting and special book is personalised with the child's name. They are the perfect introduction to colours, shape, numbers and letters for your little one. Bright images and clear text helps their cognitive development during their early formative years. With their name on the front cover and then on every single page, the child will love engaging with these books. Let them see if they can spot their name hidden in the colourful pages. As well as being personalised with the child's name, you can choose a message to be printed on the inside of the book. Choose from a book on numbers, shape, colours or letters.

My Personalised Encyclopedia My Personalised Encyclopedia £28.00 In this terrific, easy-to-read encyclopedia, your child will be taken on a journey through the alphabet, learning about many different things that begin with each letter of the alphabet. It'll teach them endless facts about animals, body parts, food, occupations, history and much, much more. This personalised encyclopaedia will make a useful and memorable keepsake for younger children and is sure to be cherished for years to come. It can be personalised with the child's first name up to 12 characters and also a personal message from you, up to 80 characters long.

Children's Educational Pink Unicorn Jigsaw Puzzle Children's Educational Pink Unicorn Jigsaw Puzzle £12.50 This is a pretty ten piece wooden jigsaw perfect for learning through play. Children will learn to count by slotting puzzle pieces together to create the pink unicorn. This puzzle can stand once complete and will look great as a decoration on a shelf or windowsill. This has been designed in the UK and handcrafted by skilled artisans in Sri Lanka from eco friendly materials.

Kids! Grow Your Own Flowers For Bees Educational Kit Kids! Grow Your Own Flowers For Bees Educational Kit £22.00 Children can learn about bees and encourage them to your garden, balcony or windowsill with this special edition bee-friendly growing kits. Complete with borage seeds and growing materials, this kit contains original illustrations and an educational poster about the lives of bees, their role in the natural world and simple things we can do help them. The seeds can be sown indoors in spring and moved outside when warm enough. Suitable for kids aged 5 to 10.

Scrabble Original Board Game Scrabble Original Board Game £17.00 Scrabble is a classic game, but it's a classic for a reason. For generations it has provided fun and learning all in one, and it can continue to help your child develop their vocabulary. Consisting of interlocking words, crossword fashion, onto a playing board, Scrabble game challenges players to spell out words using letter tiles with various score values. The object of the game is to get the highest score.

Trivial Pursuit Family Edition Board Game from Hasbro Gaming Trivial Pursuit Family Edition Board Game from Hasbro Gaming £34.00 There's fun for children and adults alike in the family edition of this classic board game. Answer questions on six categories and earn wedges. There's questions for kids and adults so the whole family can get involved and everyone can expand their knowledge. There are six categories of questions; geography, entertainment, history, art and culture, science and nature and sport and leisure.

Maths Games for Clever Kids ® - Buster Brain Games (Paperback) Maths Games for Clever Kids ® - Buster Brain Games (Paperback) £4.99 This book is brimming with maths puzzles designed to help kids improve their number skills. From times tables and shape-based search scenes, to mental arithmetic conundrums and pictorial puzzles, there's plenty of content to bamboozle the brain. From bestselling puzzle book author Gareth Moore.

Collins World Atlas: Complete Edition (Hardback) Collins World Atlas Complete Edition (Hardback) £30.00 This atlas of the world presents a complete view of the world, bringing it to life through innovative maps, stunning images and detailed content. It offers an exciting perspective on how the planet is made up, how it looks and how it works. This world atlas includes highly detailed, updated regional and world-wide mapping and a wide range of topical issues covered including natural disasters, population, climate and the environment.

David Walliams Memory Game David Walliams Memory Game £9.99 This a fun family game created by David Walliams. This is a memory game which requires full concentration and memory skills to find pairs of Walliam's characters featuring the likes of Aunt Alberta, Gansta Granny and Ratburger. Filled with brilliant images, this game is perfect for any fan of the David Walliams storybooks and is fun and educational all in one.