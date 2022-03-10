Small Navy Pet Sofa Bed

Aldi have sent shoppers wild once again with the release of a velvet sofa - but this one is especially for your pet pooch or moggy.

Having won shoppers over initially with their scalloped furniture range - the sell-out armchair and beds - Aldi expanded their collection to include a velvet scalloped sofa bed - for your pet.

On it’s initial release, it sold out in short order, but new stock is now available via Aldi special buys.

The Aldi Pet Sofa Bed is available for £39.99 now. In a swish velour design, with foam filling, your pet will look positively regal while lazing or snoozing. And those cushion covers are removable and machine washable - so no need to fret if they (inevitable) track dirt over them.

A stylish, modern addition to any household with a four-legged friend.

We’ve covered it in more detail below.

What other pet sofas are available?

Despite it’s cult status, the Aldi pet sofa is far from the only option on the market - indeed, there are an impressive number of plush settees your cat or dog will adore, all of which can be ordered today.

There’s a great variety available: different colours, fabrics, sizes and prices so you can be sure you’ll find something that will compliment your existing home décor and work within your budget.

They all come with removable covers as well - we know too well pets like to mess about in the muck, so these sofas are easy to clean if your wee scamp has gotten into the mud.

We’ve rounded up our faves below.

Why a pet sofa, not a dog or cat bed?

The great thing about a pet sofa is that it works both as somewhere your furry friend can relax during the day, and then sleep on at night: no need for multiple accessories cluttering up your house.

Plus, there’s something ever-so-grand about a pet sofa - considerably more elegant than a dog bed (in our opinion). We just think they’re cute.

What else can I buy for my dog and cat?

Here are eight of our top choices for pet sofas.

Small Navy Pet Sofa Bed Small Navy Pet Sofa Bed £39.99 Beautiful budget choice 5/5 This is one of the Aldi pet sofa beds available, and while it might be out of stock right now the good news is Aldi restocks their products often and this is expected to be available for dispatch again from March 10. The beautiful blue sofa, which is suitable for smaller pets, features bolstered side supports, a plush removable cushion and has been elevated for draft free sleeping. It’s also available in grey , so you can choose which one suits your decor best. Dimensions: 70 x 39 x 40cm. Plush removable cushion

Elevated legs for draft free sleeping

Bolstered side supports

Moby Pet Sofa Moby Pet Sofa £150.00 Bit of luxury 5/5 A spot of luxury for doggo. This sofa bed has a spacious seat and a low back, so there’s plenty of space for your pet to lounge about without feeling restricted. They’ll easily be able to put their paws up on and over the back or on the sides if they wish. Available in pink velvet or mustard, and sizes S/M or L/XL. Dispatched in 5 days to four weeks, depending on the size and colour chosen. Dimensions: 28cm H x 72cm W x 44cm D Buy now

Pawhut Dog Sofa Pawhut Dog Sofa £57.99 Durable choice 4.5/5 This eye-catching pet couch is the perfect rest and sleeping place for four-legged friends with taste. It’s made of a black durable synthetic leather material which has two great advantages; it is very forgiving and will easily hide any marks or scuffs caused by pets’ claws or any dirt brought in from the outside, and it is also water resistant and can easily be wiped clean. Dispatched in just a few days. Dimensions: 35cm H x 71.5cm W x 44.5cm D Buy now

vidaXL Dog Sofa with Pillow Grey vidaXL Dog Sofa with Pillow Grey £100.99 Day time lounging 4.5/5 This sofa bed, in a gorgeous grey colour, looks more like a chaise lounge. Ideal for your pet to lounge around on. The pillow provides back and neck support for ultimate comfort, while the cushion cover is washable to maintain freshness. It has thick padding too so you can be sure your pet will be well supported and as cosy as possible. Dispatched in just a few days. Dimensions: 83 x 44 x 44 cm (W x D x H) Buy now

PawHut Pet Sofa Soft Dog Bed Couch PawHut Pet Sofa Soft Dog Bed Couch £61.99 Bold colour 4.5/5 This charming pet sofa looks just like a full-sized sofa and will look right at home next to yours. With its ultra-chic design, this sofa features a removable cushion and soft lining to keep your pet feeling safe and warm. Back and armrests on both sides make for a more comfortable rest space for your pet, while the studs on the frame make for a stylish finish. Available in green (pictured) or khaki. Dispatched in just a few days. Dimensions: 70W x 45D x 30H cm. Buy now

PawHut Pet Sofa Dog Bed & Cat Couch PawHut Pet Sofa Dog Bed & Cat Couch £49.99 Storage 4.5/5 This sofa comes with a handy storage box under the seat, so it’s practical and good looking. It can be used to store your pets essential items or even their favourite toys. Designed with comfort in mind, it has added soft flannelette and soft sponge fillings and is also washable and easy to maintain. The main black colour of the sofa means it’s easy to keep clean, but we love the funky zebra print on the base for that eye-catching statement. Dimensions: 57L x 34W x 36H (cm) Buy now

Wilton Sofa Bed Wilton Sofa Bed £34.99 Smallest of spaces 4.5/5 If you don’t have the space to give your pet a sofa of their very own then this is a great alternative as it sits on top of your sofa. The bed’s sleep area has been lined with luxurious plush fur, providing warmth and comfort, and it’s non-slip base means it will always stay in place, no matter how much your pet moves around. It’s the ideal choice for allowing your dog to enjoy sitting with you, but protecting your sofa at the same time. Available in multiple sizes and colours. Buy now