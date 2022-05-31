Top 8 red flags that indicate your friendship is toxic

As Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney's toxic friendship has led to an expensive libel battle at the High Court, it may leave you pondering about your own friendships, and whether they show signs of toxicity.

However, as it's not always easy to know the difference between a good and bad relationship before it's too late - as the 'Wagatha Christie' case has shown - Pippa Murphy, the relationship expert at condoms.uk has shared her top eight red flags that indicate your friendship is toxic.

The friendship feels one-sided

It can be draining to constantly feel like you’re giving and never receiving, especially in a friendship.

So, if you notice that you’re the only one who reaches out or tries to plan things, you may be in a toxic one-sided relationship.

They belittle you

A friend should never make you feel small or humiliated. If they often laugh at you at your expense, it’s worth having a conversation about how you feel (pictured below)

They're constantly negative

Whilst everyone likes to vent to our circle when things get a little too much, if you feel that you’re constantly drained by their negativity after every social meeting, this could be considered a toxic trait due to it being so draining.

They copy you

While this might sound silly to some, having someone copy you can be a major red flag.

It is flattering when your friend wants to buy the same jacket as you, but if this becomes a pattern, it’s a red flag. Not only can it be a sign of insecurity and them trying to find themselves, but it can feel suffocating.

They can't be trusted

Trust is the key to any form of a relationship so naturally, a good friend should be there to support you through both the good and bad. If something bad happens in your life and you don’t feel that you can confide in your friend for fear of it getting out, this is a major red flag that should not be missed.

They don't take responsibility for their mistakes

If your friend doesn’t see when they’ve made a mistake or caused you hurt, that’s a big red flag. If you’ve ever had to force an apology out of someone, they may be lacking self-awareness and empathy, which again, are two toxic traits.

They constantly gossip about others

Whilst a small amount of gossip can be expected, it should never be the main foundation of a friendship. So, if you find that all of your conversations together are gossiping about other people, it’s definitely worth distancing yourself from the person. After all, if your friend constantly talks about people behind their back, they’re most likely doing it to you, too.

Your friends and family don't like them