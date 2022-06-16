Three Netflix rule breaches which could get you banned from the streaming service

Some Netflix users have complained of being upgraded from a standard plan to a premium subscription unknowingly (Photo: Adobe)

Streaming giant Netflix lost 200,000 subscribers in the first three months of 2022 but, there is a clampdown on repeat offenders who abuse their accounts.

The consequences could even see them barred from Netflix.

What are the three rules?

Password sharing

Password sharing has always been banned, but millions of users have bypassed the rules. The company were fairly relaxed with the issue but that's now since changed.

The reason for this sudden strictness could be that by losing 200,000 subscribers, the company is keen to be seen coming down hard on users who share their passwords with friends and family members.

Using a VPN

VPN stands for Virtual Private Network and tricks websites into thinking they're in a different country.

So when you're using a VPN and accessing Netflix, customers can watch television shows and films released in other countries before theirs.

Netflix's position on VPNs says: "You may access the Netflix content primarily within the country in which you have established your account and only in geographic locations where we offer our service and have licensed such content."

However, rather than a complete ban users are likely to be issued with a warning to stop using a VPN.

Creating your own copies

Creating your own copies is a breach of the site's terms and conditions.

Netflix's terms state users must "not to archive, reproduce, distribute, modify, display, perform, publish, license, create derivative works from, offer for sale" anything on the platform.

"We may terminate or restrict your use of our service if you violate these Terms of Use or are engaged in illegal or fraudulent use of the service."