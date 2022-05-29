These are the top 50 things Brits are looking forward to this summer

The top things about summer include visiting the seaside, having picnics - and not having to carry a coat everywhere.
A study of 2,000 adults unveiled the top 50 things they are most excited for as the warm season nears.
Other clothing related points including being able to wear summer outfits and open toe shoes.
Having the windows open, sitting in a pub beer garden and bank holidays also featured.
Summer is a mood booster
It also emerged more than three quarters think the sunny season positively impacts their mood, leaving them feeling happy (48 per cent), relaxed (44 per cent) and healthy (36 per cent).
While 59 per cent believe the weather helps add a bit of sparkle to their everyday routine and 74 per cent said everyone is happier during summer.
The research, commissioned by evian to celebrate the launch of its new ‘Sparkling’ drink, found other things the nation is excited for this year are Wimbledon – in particular seeing Emma Radacanu – playing sports outside and hosting and attending barbeques.
Dillon McEvoy from evian UK, said: “Almost half of those polled admitted this will be their first ‘normal’ summer since pre-pandemic.
"We’re glad to see key summer moments such as picnics and eating outside topping the list and not having to wear a coat everywhere coming in at the top spot – it’s clearly the little moments that help add a touch of sparkle to our lives.
“As a longstanding sponsor of Wimbledon, we’re particularly excited to invite our Global Brand Ambassador, Emma Raducanu in our VIP Suite at The Championships, and can’t wait to get cans in people’s hands - whether that be after a game of tennis or during barbecue with friends."
Socialising outdoors
The study also found almost two thirds (64 per cent) said the majority of their socialising takes place outdoors in summer, with people expecting to attend an average of five picnics and five barbeques this year.
The favourite summer dining occasions include eating in the garden (41 per cent) and picnics in parks (29 per cent).
A further 72 per cent of those polled via OnePoll even said summer makes even the most mundane tasks enjoyable.
Supporting evian’s Sparkling campaign is former Made in Chelsea star and renewable energy activist, James Dunmore.
He said: “This summer, I’m most excited to spend time with my friends and family including my wife, Lucy and the dogs of course, whether that’s at the beach or by having a picnic - spending time with the people closest to me is what adds a touch of sparkle to my every day.
“This is why I’m thrilled to be part of this campaign and learn how other Brits enjoy spending their warmer months.”
Top 50 things Brits are looking forward to this summer
1. Not having to wear or carry a coat everywhere
2. Day trips with family and friends
3. Wearing summer outfits
4. Having all the windows open in my home
5. Waking up to daylight
6. Sitting in pub and restaurant gardens
7. Going to the British seaside
8. Reading outdoors
9. Seeing wildlife outdoors
10. Growing plants / vegetables in my garden or allotment
11. Having picnics
12. Watching sunrises and sunsets
13. Wearing sandals
14. Buying barbeque food and drink
15. Wearing open toe shoes
16. Getting a suntan
17. Eating meals outside in friends’ gardens
18. More bank holidays
19. Hosting /attending a barbeque
20. Finishing work in daylight
21. Lunch breaks outside
22. Having big family get togethers or holidays
23. Wearing new clothes
24. Al fresco dining in a restaurant
25. Wimbledon 2022
26. Drinking cocktails
27. Going abroad for the first time since pre-pandemic
28. Taking my dog for walks
29. Swimming in the sea
30. Throwing a garden party
31. Sporting events
32. Riding my bike
33. First drink of water after being out in the sun all day
34. Hearing the sound of ice cream vans
35. Getting the paddling pool out in the garden
36. Getting my nails/toe nails painted in summer colours
37. Playing sport outside e.g. tennis
38. Having after work drinks and nibbles with colleagues
39. Working from home in the garden
40. Watching live sport outside e.g. golf
41. Watching Emma Raducanu at Wimbledon
42. Going running in the sun
43. Festivals
44. Attending a summer wedding
45. Making sandcastles
46. Going to a music festival for the first time since pre-pandemic
47. Wild swimming
48. Taking my child on their first ever holiday
49. Holidaying in my campervan
50. Teaching my child how to ride a bike