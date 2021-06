Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce birth of baby daughter Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana

Storm Dennis to hit UK with gales of up to 70mph with multiple weather warnings in place

News you can trust since 1869

Storm Dennis to hit UK with gales of up to 70mph with multiple weather warnings in place

Police claim Madeleine McCann case ‘could be solved in months’ as clairvoyant offers insight

Ollie Robinson's England suspension ‘over the top’, says Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden

Lidl forced to stop selling ‘Hampstead’ gin after being sued by makers of Hendrick’s

Ollie Robinson's England suspension ‘over the top’, says Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden

Lidl forced to stop selling ‘Hampstead’ gin after being sued by makers of Hendrick’s

Here's how storms are named and what comes next after Storm Dennis and Ciara

Day-by-day Storm Dennis forecast as heavy rain as winds of up to 70mph set to hit the UK

Stacey Solomon: Loose Women panellist takes time out from Instagram to have mental health break

Michaela Coel’s sexual consent drama I May Destroy You won top prizes at the TV Baftas, where Diversity’s Black Lives Matter routine also scored a gong.