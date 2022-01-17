Five things to make with food scraps

Bread crusts can be turned into useful breadcrumbs (photo: Shutterstock)

Using up food scraps

Bread crusts, potato peelings and leftover rice are three types of food waste which can be given a new lease of life and turned into alternative dishes.

Penny-pinching gurus from NetVoucherCodes.co.uk have revealed five ways to turn food scraps into tasty dishes and ingredients.

Ensuring every part of an ingredient used is an easy way to cut down on food waste. Using chicken bones to create stock and potato peelings to create crispy skins will also help you save money.

A spokesperson for NetVoucherCodes.co.uk said: “It’s very easy to just throw away food you don’t think you’ll use because it’s not in a certain recipe.

“All it takes is a few minutes of searching on the internet, or a bit of thinking outside the box, to give the scraps a new lease of life.

“Although you may not use these freshly created ingredients straight away, many can be stored in cupboards or frozen for later use.”

These are NetVoucherCodes.co.uk’s uses for food scraps:

1. Crusts of bread

The ends of bread loaves are perhaps the most common form of food waste and can be easily turned into breadcrumbs. Place the crusts into a food processor which will break the slices down to create crumbs. Depending on what size you want the crumbs, leave them in the processor to make them smaller. These breadcrumbs can then be frozen for later use.

2. Chicken bones

Chicken bones can be made into a tasty stock (photo: Shutterstock)

Instead of throwing chicken bones straight in the bin, you can use everything that the chicken has to offer. Place the carcasse of a chicken in a saucepan along with water. Add in vegetables such as carrots and onions for extra flavour. Bring to the boil then simmer for around three hours.

3. Softening vegetables

Softening vegetables are great for making a vegetable soup (photo: Shutterstock)

If you have vegetables which you probably wouldn’t serve to accompany a meal, instead of throwing them in the bin or compost you can create a vegetable soup. Simply boil the vegetables in some vegetable stock, once all the vegetables are cooked through use a blender to create a smooth soup ready to eat.

4. Potato Peelings

Instead of throwing the peelings of your potatoes onto the compost heap, you can save them and cook them in a deep fat fryer to provide the perfect alternative to chips. If you prefer your skins a bit thicker, try to peel your potatoes with a knife instead of a peeler.

5. Rice

Make sure your rice is cooled properly, to stop the risk of salmonella. Once it’s been cooked, put it straight into the fridge if you have any leftovers. The more time it’s left on the side the more likely it is for bacteria to grow.