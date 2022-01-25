Enjoy 10% of all holiday homes at Fantasy Island

Bargain breaks at Fantasy Island

Fantasy Island theme park, located in Ingoldmells is excited to announce its reopening this March. Moreover, a whole host of events is set to go ahead this year.

The theme park will be reopening this March (photo: fantasy island)

Sign up to our daily Berwickshire News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fans will be thrilled to benefit from 10% off on all holidays booked before Monday 31st January. Guests can enjoy a premium holiday home, next to all the thrills, at a lower rate than normal.

Holiday homes with a discount begin at £230.85 for weekday stays, £367.65 or the weekend and just £607.05 for a full week, with all homes housing up to eight guests. All customers need to do is quote 10%RADIO2022 when booking to receive this super saving.

The ultimate destination has further cemented its position as Lincolnshire’s number one family attraction. This is by updating the site with six brand new holiday homes.

The new homes include a well-equipped ‘Platinum Caravan’, offering first-class comfort and even a four-seater hot tub, the perfect place to sit back, relax and unwind this year. There are also five brand-new ‘Silver+ Caravans’ This consists of everything needed to supply up to eight guests in a social and welcoming environment.

All Fantasy Island’s holiday homes are situated just metres away from the exhilarating theme park. This means families can wake up and head straight over to enjoy the loops of the 150ft Millennium, the thrilling 62mph Odyssey or experience a round of mini golf at Lava Creek.

Paige Harris, Head of Marketing at Fantasy Island, said: “We cannot wait to reopen our doors to visitors this March. In fact, we’re so excited to offer families the amazing opportunity to save 10% on their bookings.

“We’ve been working really hard during closure to improve the site; we now have refurbished six holiday homes for families to enjoy, making Fantasy Island the perfect place to spend time with loved ones this year.

The fantastic money-saving deal comes following the news of Fantasy Island releasing its 2022 calendar. This sees the official grand reopening on to the public on Saturday, March 26th.

The theme park has an abundance of exciting attractions to keep the whole family entertained. From a variety of exclusive island parties, including an ‘egg’-travagant Easter bash and the annual Island Beach Party.