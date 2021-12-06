Android users warned about scam that can steal money if you answer your phone

Android phone

Android users could be potential victims to a malware scam by simply answering a phone call.

The scam steals the person’s online banking information and has the ability to go undetected by the majority of antivirus scanners.

The malware variant was previously discovered in Brazil where it was distributed through Google Store applications, Cleafy researchers confirmed.

The Android scam was identified using SMS phishing, text message fraud, in order to distribute Android applications.

What is the malware affecting Android users?

The malware disguises as banking, fitness, and document scanning apps and through these has gained access to over 300,000 Android phones, The Sun reported.

The Trojan software can remotely send personal data to criminals, hack messaging apps and spread the virus to other phones using the same network.

The infected apps including QR code readers, crypto wallets, and document scanners have been downloaded by more than 300,000 users, a report by ThreatFabric last month revealed.

It is difficult to know that the apps have a hidden malware as the scam lays dormant when they are first downloaded.

But then the scam is activated remotely to gather information.

Part of the scam also includes “threat actors” contacting Android users to steal their online banking information.

How do I spot the scam?

If your phone has any suspicious apps, quickly delete them and run an antivirus scan on your device.

If there is an unusual spike in your data or battery usage, this can also be a sign that the malware scam is running in the background.

Check with your friends if they have received any text messages from you including strange links.

The malware scam can send messages to your contact list and further infect your network.

How do I protect my Android phone?

To protect your phone, download a strong antivirus software that will run regular security checks.

This will help to detect any viruses that are running in the background of your device and prevent them from stealing your information.

Make sure to update your phone and always be on the latest operating system.