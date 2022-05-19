Almost a quarter of Brits are too scared of failure to start their own enterprise

A poll of 2,000 adults revealed 23 per cent are too frightened of failure to take the plunge and start their own enterprise.

The top traits deemed essential for a start-up owner to be successful are being hard working (53 per cent), motivated (48 per cent) and organised (46 per cent).

And 35 per cent believe being willing to take risks is key for running your own business.

It emerged 31 per cent would consider providing financial support to a friend or family member who had an idea for a new business.

But 31 per cent fear the lack of security and stability if they were to set up their own business, while 11 per cent wouldn’t want others relying on them.