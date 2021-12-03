6 key things Alec Baldwin said during first interview on fatal film set shooting

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin has given his first interview since the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins (ABC News)

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin has given his first interview since the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust.

In a wide-ranging interview on ABC, the 63-year-old said his acting career may be over, that he did not feel guilt over the incident and he also denied pulling the trigger.

Here we take a look at the six key points that Baldwin made while talking to Good Morning America.

Baldwin on whether his career is over

Baldwin told host George Stephanopoulos he dreams about the incident “constantly”, adding: “I couldn’t give a s*** about my career anymore.”

Stephanopoulos then asked Baldwin “is it over?”, to which he replied: “It could be.”

Baldwin on whether he feels ‘guilt’

The actor was asked if he felt any guilt over Hutchins’ death.

“No. no. I might have killed myself if I thought I was responsible, and I don’t say that lightly,” Baldwin said.

“I don’t know what happened on that set. Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property.

“Someone is responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who that is, but I know it’s not me.”

Baldwin on being handed the ‘cold gun’

On the day of the shooting, Baldwin told Stephanopoulos he and Hutchins met to rehearse a scene in which he was playing a character who drew his weapon on two foes.

Baldwin recalled that during the rehearsal, the film’s first assistant director, Dave Halls, handed him a revolver and told him “this is a cold gun” – an industry term for a weapon that is either empty or loaded with dummy rounds.

The actor said Hutchins proceeded to instruct him on where and how to hold the weapon, “which ended up being aimed right below her armpit”.

Baldwin on the moment the gun fired

In order to get a particular shot, Baldwin said he needed to cock the gun but not fire it.

He said: “I cock the gun. I go, ‘Can you see that? Can you see that? Can you see that?’. And then I let go of the hammer of the gun, and the gun goes off. I let go of the hammer of the gun, the gun goes off.”

Baldwin on whether he pulled the trigger

Stephanopoulos then asked if Baldwin ever pulled the trigger.

“No, no, no, no, no,” Baldwin replied. “I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them.”

Baldwin on whether he could face criminal charges

Although there has been speculation that Baldwin could face criminal charges over the incident, he told Stephanopolous people “in the know” believe that to be “highly unlikely”.

However, he said the events of the day continue to weigh on him.

“I go through my day, and I make it through the day. Then I collapse at the end of the day. Emotionally, I collapse.”