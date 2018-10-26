Youthie building now more visible

A Place Changers project has seen three young people from Berwickshire being given the chance to contribute to their community.

Scotland’s parks and greenspace charity, greenspace scotland, has £90,100 from the Heritage Lottery Fund to develop the two-year Young Placechangers programme in partnership with Youth Scotland and three young people from Connect Berwickshire Youth Project attended a Place Changers residential in Stirling, where they pitched their idea to clear the area outside Connect’s Eyemouth home.

The Tedda building, behind Eyemouth’s swimming pool, was previously owned by The Eyemouth District Disabled Association and has been occupied by Connect Berwickshire Youth Project for the past three years, with Connect taking over ownership of the building earlier this year.

There are plans to make the Tedda building more fit for purpose for use by youngsters and the wider community and one of the first steps has been to improve the area outside where the steep banking has been left to become overgrown.

The initial £500 from the Place Changers programme has enabled the clearing work to be done and the local youngsters now intend applying for a further £3000.

Trainee youth worker with Connect Stefen White explained: “We have now nearly completed stage one and we can now apply for stage two. Our idea was to make the youth club more visible to the public and cleaner and tidier outside.

“We spent five days working hard as a team and were really thankful to get help from Eyemouth Men’s Shed and Alec Spence Landscape Gardening.

“It was also great to hear positive comments from so many passers by, all saying that we were making an improvement.

“We want very much to involve the local community and offers of help will be appreciated. We already have a commitment from the caravan site for flowers and plants and the continued support and help from Eyemouth Men’s Shed.”