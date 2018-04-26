Your picture of the Week

John Fowler, of Hawthorn Bank, Duns, snapped this view looking down over his hometown from the top of Duns Law.

LIGHT AT END OF TUNNEL FOR SHED

Duns and District Men’s Shed would like to thank the people who voted for us in the recent Scottish Borders Localities Fund bid.

The award of £7,500 will allow us to progress our aim to establish a workshop and meeting place. We also thank Berwickshire Housing Association and Blackhill wind farm for grants which allowed us to secure some woodworking machines. After a period of sustained negotiation, we have an agreement with the kirk session to use Gavinton church hall on a temporary basis, and again our thanks are expressed.

However, it was always our intention to establish a workshop in the transport hub of Duns and we are very close to securing larger premises adjacent to the old high school gymnasium, and again we wish to thank Duns Football Club committee, Duns Squash Club and the council’s estates department. We have also reached an agreement with SB Cares to use a double garage at Lanark Lodge as a timber store and machine shop for converting timber into useable pieces.

Timber is our lifeline and we are grateful to John Thorburn and Sons for allowing us to recycle pallet wood and the council has agreed to allow us to take timber from Duns recycling centre. A retired cabinet maker, David Tait, has donated a quantity of hardwood to be reserved for special projects, and we hope that other local joiners and builders will donate offcuts.

A very big thank-you to all those individuals who have already given tools and equipment, but we are always looking for additional donations and are happy to assist with the clearing of garages and sheds.

The committee can now see light at the end of a very long tunnel and is planning for the future.

Our first community project will be to build raised beds for Heart of Duns which has provided us with a meeting place over the last two years. Future projects we are working towards are a community tool library and timber-cutting service.

Ewan Knox

(Duns and District Men’s Shed committee)

The Green

Swinton

FUNDING MARIE CURIE NURSES

On behalf of Marie Curie, I would like to thank all those who gave so generously to our annual Daffodil Appeal collection in Eyemouth Co-op on Friday and Saturday, March 23/24, when the sum of £437.54 was raised.

This is the third successive year in which the amount raised has risen and clearly demonstrates the generosity of Eyemouth people.

Our traditional collection on the first Friday and Saturday in March had to be abandoned due to the adverse weather conditions, but Eyemouth has once again shown that it will donate to worthy causes, bucking the trend of falling collections elsewhere in Berwickshire.

All this would not have been possible without the help of my dedicated team of volunteers – Janette McCulloch, John Farr, Eric Allen and Liz Allen – who helped out with the collecting. Many thanks for giving up your time to make the collection a success. A special thank-you, also, to Lee Shennan, manager of the Co-op, for allowing us to collect in his store.

Once again, many thanks to all those who contributed to support home nursing care for the terminally ill. Every £20 raised pays for one hour of nursing care, and the Eyemouth collection will fund almost 22 hours of care in the immediate area, and this care is free to anyone requiring it.

Chris Anderson

(collections co-ordinator)

School Road

Coldingham

SWIMMING CLUB COFFEE MORNING

Duns Amateur Swimming Club held a coffee morning in the town’s parish church hall on Saturday, April 14.

The team enjoyed the morning very much and were very pleased to raise the sun of £345 which will be used to enhance training opportunities for our swimmers.

We’d like to thank everyone who attended and contributed.

Jacqui Bennett

(secretary, Duns ASC)

VARIETY GROUP’S BIRTHDAY

Eyemouth Variety Group would like to thank everyone for coming along to support its recent production of ‘Dirty Dusting’ to celebrate its 30th birthday.

Thanks are also due to anyone who helped make this production such a success, with special thanks to Claire for the fantastic supper.

Our junior group will shortly be beginning rehearsals for their November pantomime, ‘Sleeping Beauty’, which will be performed on November 7-10.

Joan Blatchley

(secretary)

BOOST FOR SENIOR CITIZENS

Duns Senior Citizens’ Club held its annual coffee morning last Saturday.

Many thanks to all who attended this event – it was a great success and enjoyed by all.

To everyone who supported by helping, attending and/or donating, a big thank-you.

We raised £380.10p for club funds – a tremendous effort by all concerned.

Madge Cran

(secretary)

NASTY THEN AND NASTY NOW

I am not surprised that one of your correspondents of last week found the language of MSP Rachael Hamilton distasteful and inappropriate.

After all, was it not the now Prime Minister and leader of the UK Conservatives, Theresa May, who, in 2002, referred to her own party as being known as “the nasty party”?

For readers who wish to do a little further research into the past, they will find that back in 1948 the then Minister of Health in the Atlee government, and the instigator of the National Health Service, Nye Bevan, described the Conservatives of the day in rather more colourful language.

Judging by more recent events, and to focus on just one example, i.e. the Windrush furore, it would appear that this particular leopard hasn’t changed its spots – not by one iota.

Bruce Maclachlan

Gavinton

DONATIONS WANTED TO HELP ORPHANS

A coffee morning in aid of Romanian orphans will be held in the Masons Hall, Eyemouth, on Saturday, April 28, from 9.30am.

I am appealing for people to help out by donation, baking and raffle prizes, and also by serving tables.

Donations can be handed in at the hall during the morning.

Peter Craig Maltmon

Church Street

Eyemouth