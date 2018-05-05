Young Duns thespians shine at Borders festival

Borders Youth Theatre Duns was among a galaxy of stars to perform at the Youth Arts Showcase in the Volunteer Hall, Galashiels, last weekend.

The event was the grand finale in what has been a hugely successful Children and Young People’s festival, in recognition of the Year of Young People, run by charitable organisation Live Borders and its creative communities team throughout April.

Live Borders rural touring development officer, Becki Hodgson, said: “Our hope is that we have provided an opportunity for young performers to not only showcase their work but to gain experience in live performance and stage management.

“It has given them a chance to share their skills with their peers and potentially build creative relationships with a view to future collaboration.”

The evening was vibrant, showcasing a range of dance, theatre, spoken word and musical performance from some of the most talented young artists in the region.

The Borders Youth Theatre, supported by Oli Bisset, got the show underway with their take on the Chris Bush play The Changing Room. Interspersed with humour this interpretation of teenage insecurities got the evening of to an auspicious start.

Newtown’s Dylan Paterson, 19, sang two songs written by himself and his dad. An accomplished guitarist Dylan radiated energy through his performance, leaving the audience hungry for more.

Eleven-year-old Ellen Roper from Peebles demonstrated linguistic versatility when reciting three of her own poems before rounding off with a jaw dropping rendition of the Robbie Burns classic ‘To a Mouse’.

Borders Youth Theatre Duns, supported by Karen Anderson, artistically covered a variety of subjects and issues through essay and poetry.

Last up was Blainslie singer/songwriter Evan Anderson, 15, who choreographed his own dance routines for the self-penned ‘Isolation’ and ‘Variant’. Evan has a background in stage shows but has now developed a unique sound and style of his own which certainly impressed all those present.

Live Borders Creative Communities has recently secured funding from Creative Scotland and LEADER European to support its Borders LIVE touring scheme, focusing on developing the Young Promoters scheme – Young Creatives.