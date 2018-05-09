Year of Young People plan for the Borders

A plan has been developed to maximise opportunities for children and young people during the Year of Young people in the Borders.

The Scottish Government’s Year of Young People (YOYP) aims to inspire Scotland through its young people, celebrating their achievements and contribution to communities and creating new opportunities for them to shine.

Since the beginning of the year young people across the Borders have been invited to give their views on what the 2018 YOYP plan should look like in the region, under the guidance of the Children and Young People’s Leadership Group. The views of the 850 who participated have now been collated and presented to Scottish Borders Council’s executive.

Highlights from the programme include the relaunch of the Youth Chex Grant Scheme and the establishment of the Hawick Youth Action group. Other plans include hosting a music festival in the autumn and enabling young people to have more say in their education and learning through the creation of initiatives like a Scottish Borders Question Time debating event and ongoing participation in the secondary school estate review.

Councillor Carol Hamilton, SBC’s executive member for children and young people, said: “I welcome the considerable progress being made on the Year of Young People Partnership Plan for the Borders and would like to thank everyone involved for their enthusiasm, initiative and inspiration which is resulting in the creation of such an exciting programme.

“We are all hugely ambitious for our young people and I am delighted that this programme puts them right at the heart of its development, giving them a real voice and opportunity to showcase their skills, talents and abilities and deliver a range of events that will be of genuine interest and meaning to our young people.

“There is definitely something for everyone in the plan and I would encourage all our young people to have a look at the calendar of events and make sure they take part in as many activities as they can.”

More information and a full calendar of events is available on the council web site at: www.scotborders.gov.uk/yoyp

The programme is to be delivered with the support of Scottish Borders Youth Voice which is part of the council’s Community Learning and Development service.

A progress report is due to be taken back to council later in the year.