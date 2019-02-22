World Book Day book sale event

A book sale at Duns Primary School on World Book Day, Friday, March 8, 1-5pm, will hopefully raise enough funds to buy much-needed new books for the pupils.

Friends of Duns Primary School have been overwhelmed by the support the book sale has been given by the local community and businesses. They have book contributions from children, parents and the community of Duns, BAVS, Simpson’s Malt and The Mainstreet Trading Company, the books ranging from fact to fiction, fishing to looking after hens and cooking to space exploration.

At the sale there will also be new stationery from Albany Gifts, Duns and Liz Zimmerman Cards, new Usbourne books from Cheeky Monkey Independent and Scholastic books from The Book Tree, plus a raffle with National Book Token and Amazon prizes sponsored by Fleming Homes, Seed&Co and Aitken-Walker Cars.

On the day there will also be two talks. The first is at 1.30-2.30pm, by illustrator and letterer Jill Calder, sponsored by Berwickshire Housing Association, and at 3pm local author Lisa Hobman, sponsored by LH Editing, will give a short talk about writing and editing books.

“We hope this will be a celebration of authors, illustrators and books and most importantly a celebration of reading,” said one of the FDPS book sale organisers. “Come and browse and buy a selection of second-hand books, all priced individually under £1, whilst enjoying some entertainment and refreshments provided by FDPS and our community.”