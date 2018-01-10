Workshops offer help for new businesses

Business Gateway Scottish Borders is responding to an annual surge in business start-ups at the beginning of the year with a series of workshops.

Rob Claridge, manager, Business Gateway Scottish Borders, said: “Traditionally, figures show that the first few months of the year is a busy period for us as people consider making changes to their lifestyle, including fulfilling their dream of setting up a business.

“By engaging with our full range of services people gain access to support that gives them the confidence, knowledge and skills needed to turn their idea into a viable business and grow their enterprises.”

Free three-hour seminars being held at the Buccleuch Arms in St Boswells on Saturdays in January and February cover a range of issues affecting businesses that are getting off the ground and those looking to expand.

Subjects covered at the seminars start with the basics of creating a robust business plan on January 20. The following Saturday moves on to the role of finance in business and on February 3, the workshop will equip you with the knowledge and skills necessary to manage your finances and comply with regulatory and legal requirements.

The February 10 workshop covers marketing and will help you identify your customers, understand your competitors and plan an effective marketing strategy.

For those looking to increase their digital skills, Business Gateway’s DigitalBoost programme, funded by Digital Scotland, offers a digital health check (www.bgateway.com/digitalboost), online guides and tutorials (www.bgateway.com/online-tutorials), and potential for 1:1 support.

There are free DigitalBoost seminars being held at the Galashiels Transport Interchange on: Wednesday, January 17 (looking at The General Data Protection Regulation which comes into effect in May 2018); and Wednesday, February 14 (how digital marketing delivers real world business growth, and to draw up a practical strategy for success.

The final workshop on Wednesday, February 28, gives hints on producing engaging content and how to understand, source and measure your online content.

Business Gateway also offers 1:1 support from a team of experienced local business advisers and an online resource (www.bgateway.com) jam-packed with useful information.

See how Business Gateway could help your business at www.bgateway.com/scottishborders or call 01835 825600.