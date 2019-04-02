Woman injured in Eyemouth incident

Police in the Borders arrested a 50-year-old man in connection with a road traffic incident in Acredale Road, Eyemouth, at around 1.30pm on Wednesday, March 20.

When a 26-year-old woman went to open the door of a silver Range Rover Evoque, the car drove away causing the woman to fall to the ground. She sustained minor injuries and was taken to Berwick Infirmary for treatment.

The 50-year-old man was released after questioning. Inquiries are ongoing and officers ask anyone with information to get in touch with Eyemouth Police Station on 101, quoting incident number 1940 of March 20.

Or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.