Winners galore at the Ellemford Show

Lammermoor Pastoral Society’s Annual Show was held at Ellemford on Saturday, September 28.

After such a wet Friday, organisers couldn’t quite believe how lucky they were with the weather on the Saturday, the sun shone all day.

The show itself was a huge success with large classes of sheep, tractors and Young Handlers.

Following the presentation of the trophys, there was the usual Terrier race and a few childrens races. This year we also had a strongest man contest, which drew in quite a crowd.

All in all the Show and After Show Dance were a huge success.

The winners are:

Cups, Special Prizes and Class Winners in reverse order.

VINTAGE TRACTOR CUPS

1. The LLOYD TRACTORS SALVER for the Best Prepared Fordson; M ALLMAN, DUNS

2. The ANCROFT TRACTORS BOWL for Best Prepared Massey Ferguson; S BURTON, DUNS

3. The ROB GOURLAY CUP for Best Prepared Grey Ferguson; J HUNTER, KELSO

4. The ELLIOT CUP for the Overall Champion Tractor; M ALLMAN, DUNS

5. ROSETTE for Best Original Tractor; J WINTER, GARVALD

6. The JOHN CRON CUP for Best Tractor (excluding Grey Ferguson, Massey Ferguson and Fordson) K THOMPSON, WEST BARNS

SHEPHERDS’ CUPS

7. The NOBLE CUP for the Single Blackface in the Shepherds’ Pen Class: P LOTHIAN, LONGCROFT

8. BLACKFACE SHEPHERDS CLASS (Class 27) (In Reverse Order): ❖ 3rd in Blackface Shepherds Class: E RAMAGE, CRAIGSWINDSHIEL 2nd in Blackface Shepherds Class: A BELL, TOLLISHILL 1st & Winner of the CRICHNESS CUP for the Best Shepherds’ Pen of one Blackface Ewe, one Gimmer and one Ewe Lamb; P LOTHIAN, LONGCROFT

9. GREYFACE SHEPHERD’S CLASS (Class 28) (In Reverse Order): 3rd in Greyface Shepherds Class: S THOMPSON, COCKBURN 2nd in Greyface Shepherds Class: W BORTHWICK, HAREHEAD 1st & Winner of the 1902 SWAN CLARET JUG for the Best Shepherds’ Pen of one Grey Face Ewe, one Gimmer and one Ewe Lamb; J GILCHRIST, RAWBURN

10. MULTI-BREED SHEPHERDS CLASS (Class 29) (In Reverse Order): 3rd in Multi-Breed Shepherds Class: W BORTHWICK, HAREHEAD 2nd in Multi-Breed Shepherds class: S HOWDEN, SCARLAW 1st & Winner of the BORTHWICK CUP for the Best Shepherd’s Pen of one Multi-Breed Ewe, one Gimmer and One Ewe Lamb; A HALLIDAY, THREEBURNFORD

MULTI-BREED CUP

11. The HARBRO CUP for Best Single MV Accredited Multi-Breed; PROFESSOR PENNY, CRICHNESS

12. The DAVID P MARSHALL CUP for the Best Single Multi-Breed; M PERRING, HOPRIG

GREY FACE CUPS

13. The LONGFORMACUS CUP for the Best Grey Face Pen; PROFESSOR PENNY, HAREHEAD

14. The LANDALE CUP for the Best Single Grey Face; J & G SINCLAIR, CROOKSTON

BLACKFACE CUPS

15. The AITKEN SILVER CHALLENGE CUP for the Best Pen of Three Blackface Ewe Lambs; P LOTHIAN, LONGCROFT

16. The MURRAY SILVER CHALLENGE CUP for the Best Pen of Three Blackface Gimmers; P LOTHIAN, LONGCROFT

17. The T. DOUGLAS VEITCH CUP for the Best Blackface Pen of Three; P LOTHIAN, LONGCROFT

18. The PRIESTLAW CHALLENGE CUP for the Best Single in the Pens of Three; P LOTHIAN, LONGCROFT

19. The PATE CUP for the Best Blackface Group of Ram, Ewe, Gimmer and Ewe Lamb; A BELL, TOLLISHILL

20. The TOM HEATLIE CHALLENGE CUP for the Best Blackface Ewe Lamb; A BELL, TOLLISHILL

21. The A J B SPENCE CUP for the Best Blackface Tup Lamb; J & G SINCLAIR, CROOKSTON

22. The AINSLIE PERPETUAL CUP for the Best Single Blackface in Classes 17 - 22; P LOTHIAN, LONGCROFT

PRIME LAMBS CUPS

23. The 1898 SWAN CUP for the Best Prime Lamb in Class 30; D & M ROBERTSON, CHEEKLAW BRAE FARMING

24. The 1899 SWAN CUP for the Best Prime Lamb in Class 31; J & G SINCLAIR, CROOKSTON

25. The BANK OF SCOTLAND CUP for the Best Pen of Prime Lambs in Classes 30 to 31; J & G SINCLAIR, CROOKSTON

BERWICKSHIRE SHEPHERD COMPETITION; The GALEDIN VETERINARY CUP for the most points from the Duns, Westruther and Ellemford Shows; S BLAIKIE, BOTHWELL

27. CATTLE COMPETITION (In Reverse Order): JOINT 2nd in the Cattle Competition: FLOORS FARMING, RAWBURN & PROFESSOR PENNY, BOTHWELL; 1st & Winner of the 125th ANNIVERSARY PROFESSOR W A PENNY CUP for

a field of a minimum of 20 Suckler Cows and Calves; D MYCOCK, ELLEMFORD FARMING LTD

YOUNG HANDLERS

28. The JOHN SCOTT MEMORIAL TROPHY for the winner of the Young Handlers; ANDREW BRYDON, DUNS

OVERALL AND RESERVE CHAMPIONS’ CUPS

29. The SPOTTISWOODE CUP for the Overall Champion Pen; PROFESSOR PENNY, HAREHEAD

30. The SWAN & KELLIE CUP for the Reserve Overall Champion; J & G SINCLAIR, CROOKSTON

31. The JAMES COLTHERS MEMORIAL CUP for the Shepherd bringing out the Overall Champion; N ANDERSON, CRICHNESS

32. The GOLDEN JUBILEE CUP for Overall Champion; PROFESSOR PENNY, CRICHNESS (MV TEXEL EWE)

SHEPHERDS DOG/BITCH (Judge: Kath Lyon)

33. The JAMES MILNE CUP for the winner of the 2019 Shepherds Dog/Bitch; TYLER MCGINLAY, BIGGAR

SHEEPDOG TRIALS (Judge: Kath Lyon)

34. The DUNS CASTLE CHALLENGE CUP for the winner of the 2017 Sheepdog Trials, kindly run by Johnny Robinson: I BROWNLEE’S ‘LIA’, DEUCHRIE (?? POINTS).

TERRIER RACING (Judge: J Baker)

35. The TAFF MEMORIAL CUP for the winner of the Terrier Racing: A MATTEN’S ‘WALLACE’ ELLEMFORD