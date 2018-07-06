Wind farm community grants can now go up to £10,000

Community groups and local charities can now apply for larger grants through Greencoat Drone Hill Community Fund - up to a maximum of £10,000 towards projects.

The decision comes in light of the fund panel’s wish to ensure the local communities get maximum benefit from the fund.

Through the community fund Greencoat UK Wind are providing a total of £40,000 per year, index linked, over 25 years to support charitable activities benefiting those living in four community council areas; Reston and Auchencrow, Coldingham, Cockburnspath and Grantshouse.

Foundation Scotland, an independent charitable body, manages the community fund on behalf of Greencoat. The next deadline for applications is September 14, with decisions due in mid-November.

https://www.foundationscotland.org.uk/programmes/drone-hill/