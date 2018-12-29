Wind farm community fund awards

Coldingham Society will be improving the village with seat, picnic benches and bird and bat boxes thanks to a £2460 award from Greencoat Drone Hill Community Fund.

Allan Simmons, Coldingham Society treasurer said; “Coldingham attracts locals and tourists who love to explore the many paths in and around the village and the benches provide a welcome resting spot as well as a place to take in the view. Some of the existing wooden benches are in a poor state of decay and there is also demand for additional benches.

“We will use the award to provide further benches and a couple of picnic tables at strategic points. The benches will be made of recycled plastics and will not require maintenance.”

Awards in this latest round of funding total £40,675 and include: Grantshouse Community Council; Cockburnspath Village Hall Committee; Coldingham Primary School Parents and Friends Association; Eyemouth United Football Team; Connect Berwickshire Youth Project; Grantshouse Village Hall committee.

Launched in 2012, the fund is linked to Drone Hill Wind Farm and supports charitable activities that benefit residents in Reston and Auchencrow, Coldingham, Cockburnspath and Grantshouse.

Tom Rayner of Greencoat Wind UK, said “A key aim of the Drone Hill Community Fund is to contribute to vibrant, healthy, successful and sustainable communities. By funding these improvements to local assets, this round of awards is helping to achieve that.”

The community fund is administered by Foundation Scotland, an independent charitable body, on behalf of Greencoat UK Wind. The foundation works with a panel of local people, drawn from across the four communities, who decide how funds should be allocated.

For more information about the fund and how to apply visit www.foundationscotland.org.uk/dronehill