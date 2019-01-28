Whatever the results of Brexit McCreath and Son will keep offering great savings

McCreath and Son, located in Berwick Upon Tweed, is confident they will always have money saving prices

McCreath and Son was formed in February 2008 over which time they have provided a range of vehicles including commercial vans and cars at low prices. During this time they have survived the credit crunch, shift in consumer purchasing habits, and now Brexit.

The future for the company looks bright, with the investment of a new workshop to carry out vehicle MOTs and servicing, providing everything a customer would need. This manned by a team of skilled technicians have over 50 years of combined experience and will provide you with the most extensive vehicle check-up.

Nick McCreath said “We believe that our commitment, aiming to achieve 100% customer satisfaction is what has kept us going through what has been a tough trading time.

“We pride ourselves on displaying for sale some of the cleanest vehicles in the area, whilst trying to cover all needs with prices starting from £2,495.”

Nick is confident that savings that are available right now on their selection of vehicles will not change after the deadline for Brexit. He advises customers who are holding out to see what happens to prices, whether they go up or down, should just make their purchases now as McCreath and Son won’t be affected.

“I just want to provide simplicity for our customers - no hidden fees, great customer service and the guarantee that the price they paid on the day is the best price we can offer.”

So if you’re in the market for a used car or van - head to McCreath and Son on North Road, Berwick Upon Tweed, for some fantastic savings across a variety of vehicles.