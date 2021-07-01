Whale washes up on Berwick beach
Eyemouth Coastguard today warned people not to approach the sad remains of a whale, which was washed up near Berwick pier.
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 4:05 pm
The team was paged at 10.25am this morning by Humber Coastguard after they received reports of the 9m long dead whale.
A spokesperson said on social media: “Decomposing whales pose a significant health hazard from bacteria so should not be approached. Whales are Royal Fish and the property of the Receiver of Wreck. It is a criminal offence to interfere with the carcass.
“Members of the public are urged not to visit or approach due to the health risk and potential risk of serious personal injury.”