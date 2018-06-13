Westruther’s new outdoor space good to go

Westruther village came together on Saturday to celebrate the official opening of their new community playing field by Rachael Hamilton MSP.

Having been gifted a piece of land, Westruther Village Hall Committee secured £24,340 to provide the much-needed playing field for the village.

Tristan Anderson presents Rachael Hamilton MSP with flowers, watched by Doug Virtue, chair of Westruther Village Hall.

Over £11,000 was provided by BCCF Environmental using the Scottish Landfill Communities Fund Scheme, £9,636 from the Fallago Environment Fund which shares the benefits of the Fallago Wind Farm Development, with a further £2,705 from Scottish Borders Council Community Grant Scheme and £711 contribution from the village hall.

The playing field is open to all and will be managed and maintained by the Village Hall Committee, providing a safe space to play sports, have activities and vital outdoor area for the local village school and nursery.

Committee chair, Doug Virtue, said: “This is a wonderful facility affiliated to the village hall and will help to promote outdoor activities and healthy lifestyle for our community.”

“The village hall committee worked hard as a team to achieve this and thanks to the funders who helped us to realise this vital amenity for our community.

Westruther Primary School pupils perform their Hakka at the opening ceremony.

“I hope for decades to come Westruther will benefit from the playing field and look forward to see it being used by all.”

Gareth Baird, chairman Fallago Environment Fund, said: “We’re delighted that Fallago Environment Fund has been able to help the residents create a new space that will make a significant contribution to the life of the village for many years to come.”