Westruther Playing Field

Westruther Community Playing Field, behind the village hall, will be officially opened this Saturday, June 9, at 5pm by Borders MSP Rachael Hamilton.

The pupils from the primary school will perform a Hakka, followed by the village’s annual hog roast at 6pm in the village hall.

Westruther Village Hall received funding to create a community playing field having been gifted some land. £27,175 in grants was received from: Fallago Environment Fund (£13,182); BCCF Environmental using the Scottish Landfill Communities Fund scheme (£11,288); and Scottish Borders Council Community Grant Scheme (£2,705).

The new playing field provides a safe space for the community and village school to play sport and have outdoor events.

All welcome. Tickets are £10 , £5 for ten years and under.