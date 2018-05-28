Welcome back Swinton Gala

Swinton village gala is back after an absence of 15 years.

In the lead up to gala day on Saturday, June 2, brightly painted pigs have been appearing around the village as residents show their support for the event by entering the pig dressing competition which will be judged by Jamie Swinton on Friday, June 1 - the winner announced on gala day.

Swinton Village Events is the group organising the gala day and they have chosen the pig competition to highlight the gala day because the village is reputedly the last known location of wild boar in Scotland.

“The day begins at 2.30pm with a procession led by Duns Pipe Band, followed by the crowning of the Queen and King of The Merse, family entertainment, afternoon tea, picnics on The Green and stage events till late,” said an event spokesperson. “A traditional family day restoring community spirit.”