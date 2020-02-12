Weather warnings issued for the Scottish Borders covering rest of week and weekend

The Met Office has issued a series of weather warnings which affect the Scottish Borders right through the rest of the week and into the weekend.

By the end of this period, the area will have experienced more than a week of weather warnings, almost without respite.

Rest of today (Wednesday):

Snowfall today is expected to clear throughout the afternoon, with the most organised showers and accumulations already past.

Roads are clearing rapidly of snow in the wake of these showers. As a result, local decision making has applied for schools and school transport this afternoon.

School transport on Thursday:

A Yellow Weather Warning for snow is in place from 2am to 11am on Thursday.

The forecast indicates that accumulations of up to 8cm are possible, but are most likely on higher ground in the western Borders.

Local decision making on schools and school transport will again apply, as is normal during winter.

Weather warnings:

· Thursday – Yellow weather warning for snow

∙ Valid from 2am to 11am

∙ Covers much of the western Scottish Borders

∙ A slow moving band of rain, sleet and snow will move across the area during Thursday morning. Between 3cm and 8cm is possible over 250m.

∙ Impacts are likely to be restricted to higher ground in the west

∙ Local decision making will apply to schools and school transport

∙ Friday – Yellow weather warning for rain

∙ Valid from 9am to 5pm

∙ Covers a significant area of the region, from around west of Duns and south of West Linton

∙ Rain will move east across the Borders during Friday, with 20mm likely over higher ground. Combined with thawing snow, this may lead to local flooding

· Saturday – Yellow weather warning for rain and wind

∙ Valid from 9am to 6pm

∙ Warning area covers whole of the Scottish Borders

∙ Strong wind and rain will move eastward into the area, with gusts of up to 60mph over higher ground

∙ Heavy rainfall of up to 40mm is forecast over higher ground. Again, coupled with snow melt this may lead to local flooding

· Sunday – Yellow weather warning for wind

∙ Valid from 12noon Sunday to 12noon Monday

∙ Scottish Borders is included in a wide warning area

∙ Potential for very strong winds associated with Storm Dennis

∙ Location and strength of winds still uncertain, but estimated gusts of 70mph possible, although more typically around 50mph.

∙ Strongest period of wind may coincide with Monday morning peak travel period

Scottish Borders Council continues to liaise closely with the Met Office and is making all necessary preparations for the forecasted weather, including replenishing sandbag stores and stocks.

This will continue throughout the days ahead and further updates will be provided.