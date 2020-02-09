Snow and wind warnings in place for Scottish Borders

Following heavy rain and flooding overnight Saturday into Sunday, a weather warning for snow and wind is in place for the Scottish Borders covering the whole of Monday and Tuesday.

The Yellow Weather Warning is valid from midnight Sunday to midnight Tuesday, with up to 10cm of snow possible over 300m.

This covers almost entirely the whole of the Scottish Borders.

Whilst accumulations at low levels may only be temporary, strong winds will lead to blizzard conditions at times, as well as drifting snow.

There may be local accumulations over higher ground of up to 20cm.

This may lead to travel disruption and power cuts, due to the risk of frequent lightning.

A Yellow Weather Warning for wind remains in place throughout today (Sunday).

Residents are urged to continue to be prepared for the impact of this weather.

Scottish Borders Council’s Emergency Planning Centre has been operational from 11pm on Saturday, with staff from a range of services monitoring and responding to the heavy rain which resulted in widespread local flooding.

It will open again early on Monday morning to respond to any wind and snow related issues.