Reassurance provided as flood alert and weather warnings issued

With a regionwide flood alert in place and weather warnings issued for rain, residents are being reassured that the risk of further widespread flooding this week is low.

The Met Office has issued three weather warnings which cover the Scottish Borders until Friday evening.

SEPA has also put in place a general flood alert for the area. The rainfall is expected to affect the south west of the Scottish Borders.

Chief Executive of Scottish Borders Council, Tracey Logan: said: “Understandably communities are on high alert following the flooding experienced at the weekend. However, the advice we are receiving from the experts at the Met Office and SEPA is that the rainfall should not result in any widespread flooding, based on the current forecasts.

“The warnings are for low impacts, and people will certainly see an increase in river levels over the next few days. Potentially there may be some surface water and localised flooding of fields and roads in well known areas.

“There is no room for complacency however, and we will continue to liaise closely with our partners throughout the coming days.

“I would urge residents, particularly in Hawick, Newcastleton, Jedburgh and the Ettrick Valley areas, which are unfortunately likely to get the worst of the rain, to be alert for any flood warnings if they require to be issued and take the necessary precautions.”

The details of the weather warnings are as follows:

Thursday

∙ Yellow weather warning for rain, valid from 2pm Wednesday to 11am Thursday

∙ Covers western half of the Scottish Borders

∙ A band of persistent rain is forecast to reach the western edge of the Borders this afternoon. This clears in the evening before a second, heavier spell of rain early on Thursday morning

∙ For the Borders this could bring up to 15mm of rain widely, with up to 30-40mm possible on higher ground

∙ The rain will clear during Thursday morning, potentially followed by some snowfall above 200m in the afternoon and evening

Friday

∙ Yellow weather warning for rain, valid from 6am to 9pm

∙ Covers western half of the Borders

∙ Rain will reach the area around 10am and continue throughout the day, clearing by around 10pm

Overall rainfall may gradually build up to a total of 20mm widely, with up to 30-40mm over higher ground

∙ There may be some snowmelt from any accumulations on higher ground following snow showers on Thursday

∙ Yellow weather warning for wind, valid from 8am to 8pm

∙ Covers central and eastern areas of the Borders

∙ 50-60mph gusts are expected widely across the warning area, with a low risk of gusts exceeding 60mph