Power cut advice issued with Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice on the way

The Met Office has issued yellow and amber weather warnings for parts of Scotland, including the Borders, for Wednesday and Thursday, with high winds of more than 70mph expected to cause traffic delays, cancellations to transport services, with the potential for power supplies and mobile phone coverage to be affected.

Storm Eunice is also scheduled to hit on Friday, which is likely to continue the strong winds and potentially bring some snow to parts of Scotland.

SP Energy Networks says it has been working hard to improve the electricity networks’ resilience during extreme weather. However, there will likely be some damage to power lines and fallen trees and windborne debris could make access for engineers difficult, so residents in Scotland are being encouraged to prepare for some significant disruption.

Sign up to our daily Berwickshire News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has issued Yellow and Amber weather warnings for wind ahead of Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice.

Craig Arthur, Distribution Director for Central and Southern Scotland at SP Energy Networks, said: “Due to the potential for damage to our power lines, power cuts become more likely in high winds and it is important our customers are fully prepared, just in case.

“We’re currently mobilising teams of engineers to areas where we expect Storms Dudley and Eunice to have the most impact and our teams are on hand 24/7 to help all of our customers should they find themselves without power. The faster we know about a power cut the more quickly we can begin work to get electricity restored, so if you experience a power cut please report it to us by calling the national emergency helpline 105.”

SP Energy Networks’ top tips for being prepared in the event of a power outage are:

· Have the national 105 emergency helpline on hand.

· Store a battery or wind-up torch somewhere you can access easily.

· Beware of fallen power lines.

· Keep your mobile charged.