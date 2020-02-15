Flood warning issued for River Tweed from Kelso to Coldstream

A Flood Warning has been issued for the River Tweed from Kelso to Coldstream including Tweedsyde Park and Kelso.

The flood warning is in force until further notice.

There is a risk of flooding to low lying agricultural land near to the River Tweed.

Scottish Borders Councils nearest local sandbag stores are located at the Fire Station in Kelso or the Fire Station in Coldstream.

Continuing into Sunday, prolonged rain, compounded by snowmelt, is expected to cause river levels to rise and surface water to accumulate.

This may cause localised flooding throughout the region, primarily of land and roads, with local disruption to travel and difficult driving conditions possible.

Advice and information is also available through Floodline on 0345 9881188 or by clicking here