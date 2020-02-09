Flood warning for River Tweed between Coldstream and Kelso

An updated flood warning was issued this morning for the River Tweed from Kelso to Coldstream.

There is a risk of flooding to low lying agricultural land near to the River Tweed.

For Information, Scottish Borders Council’s nearest local sandbag stores are located at the fire stations in Kelso and Coldstream.

Residents in the area are urged to remain vigilant and are reminded that it is their responsibility to take actions to protect themselves and their property.

Advice and information is also available through Floodline on 0345 9881188. You can also sign up to receive free flood messages by calling Floodline or register online at Floodline Sign Up