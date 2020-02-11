Borderers to brace themselves for further severe weather as Amber warning issued

An Amber (be prepared) weather warning for snow has been issued for western areas of the Borders today (Tuesday) between 2pm and 9pm.

This is in addition to the yellow weather warning for wind and snow which remains in place for the whole of the Borders until midnight tonight.

As a result of the information from the Met Office in terms of the likelihood of prolonged snow showers from 2pm in the western areas of the Borders - the decision has been for school transport to leave all primary and secondary schools in the Galashiels, Hawick, Selkirk and Peebles catchment areas from 2pm today.

Pupils who do not use school transport can remain at school until the normal time. Parents can collect pupils from these schools earlier if they wish to do so.

All other schools out-with these catchment areas will operate as normal.

The Council’s Emergency Planning bunker at Council Headquarters remains open in order to provide a multi-agency response to the impact of the weather.

Travel delays on roads are likely, with power cuts and other services such as mobile coverage may be affected.

The council’s winter maintenance teams have been working through the night and continue to work to respond.

Tracey Logan, SBC’s Chief Executive explained: “We are continuing to respond to a very challenging severe weather period which started from late on Saturday evening.

“We are urging all residents to take extreme care when out and about.

“This Amber warning means we are expecting heavy snow showers, combined with ongoing high winds and very cold, icy conditions.”

Further updates will be issued in due course.