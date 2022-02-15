Amber weather warning issued as strong winds set to batter region

Storm Dudley is expected to bring coastal flooding as it coincides with high tides.

Forecasters have upgraded a weather warning to Amber for Storm Dudley, which is due to hit Scotland tomorrow, with a threat to life and more power cuts.

Winds reaching 90mph are forecast for Wednesday, February 16, with the Amber weather warning remaining in place for the Borders into Thursday, February 17.

The Met Office said there is a possibility of "injuries and danger to life from flying debris."

Its weather warning states: "A period of very strong winds could cause some disruption later Wednesday and during Thursday.

"Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible, as well as some roads and bridges may close

"Fallen trees and some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen.

"Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

"There is a chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties."