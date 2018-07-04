WASPIs swarm on MP’s tour

Women born in the 1950s who have been affected by the changes to their State Pension Age are being urged to visit MP John Lamont and MSP Rachael Hamilton at their summer surgeries.

Lynne Craighead, a Burnmouth based Scottish Borders WASPI group co-ordinator said: “MP John Lamont has been visited by numerous members of the local Women Against State Pension Inequality group and he has been helpful in passing on their concerns and complaints but has been unable to offer any support himself. He continues to advise that the Scottish Parliament has the power to address the concerns of the 1950s women.

“With MSP Rachael Hamilton also at the surgeries, it will be helpful to have an explanation from them about how the Scottish Parliament can use these powers to pay the women fair transitional payments to ease the burden of the tens of thousands of pounds that they have lost by not receiving the pensions they had planned on, having paid NI contributions all their lives.”

“Other Conservative MPs, including neighbouring MP Anne- Marie Trevelyan, who recognise and appreciate the injustice of the rapid pension age increases with little or no personal notice, have offered their support in the APPG and have spoken out in support of the women in numerous debates at Westminster.

“Scottish Borders ladies are hopeful that Mr Lamont will, on his return to Westminster in the autumn, act in a more positive way to support the thousands of women, and their families, in his constituency.

“They will urge him to attend and support not only the second reading of the APPG Bill which goes some way to addressing the injustice and helps the women affected by these changes, but also by pressing for answers and improvements to the length of time the thousands of maladministration complaints to the DWP are being handled.”