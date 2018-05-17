Walking weekend offers fairy walks and power striding

South Ayrshire Walking Weekend takes place from May 18-20and is an ideal opportunity to experience the best of South Ayrshire through a series of guided walks.

The council and its partners offers a wide range of walks to suit all abilities and thanks to volunteers, funding and council support they are all free.

Councillor Brian McGinley said: “We want to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to get active and stay active. Walking is a great way not only to get healthy but experience some of the best scenery South Ayrshire has to offer. To find a walk that’s right for you turn up on the day.”

For more information go to www.south-ayrshire.gov.uk/leisure/like-to You can also pick up a leaflet at Council facilities or visit the Council’s Sport and Leisure Facebook or Twitter Pages.