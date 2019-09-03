Volunteers needed for coastal clean up at Eyemouth

Berwickshire residents are being invited to help clean the environment.

Volunteers are being called up to help in the Huge Coastal clean up day being organised by Sea the Change and partner organisations.

The Huge Coastal Cleanup is happening on September 21 which is a part of Coastal Cleanup Day.

The first collaborative event of this kind happened in March, just before the beginning of the summer season and attracted 117 volunteers, resulting in 368Kg of litter collected from the town, beach and sea bed.

Juliana Amaral and Alice Fisher, executive directors for Sea the Change, said: “There’s something for everyone to be involved, between walking around the town picking litter, to joining the local plogging group (picking litter as you run), diving to collect litter from the sea bed and the beach clean up.

“It is guaranteed to be something for people of all ages and abilities to collaborate and play their part in turning the sea plastic free.”

Local organisations involved such as Splash, Voluntary Marine Reserve, North Sea Divers, Eyerun, Div St Abbs and Dive Stay are all collaborating to this event which is promised to be even bigger and better.

The event is taking place on Saturday, September 21 from 10.30am at Splash, Eyemouth.

If you would more information, please contact Juliana Amaral on info@seathechange.org.uk.