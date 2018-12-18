Veterans enjoy a festive lunch

Local ex-servicemen and women celebrated their Christmas lunch at the Duns Armed Forces & Veteran’s Breakfast Club which meets in the White Swan, Duns.

The club started last year with the help of Scottish Borders Council’s community capacity building team, local ex-service men and with support from the White Swan Hotel, Duns.

Member Philipp Payne-Jones, said: “They have all had a fantastic time.

“Men and women come together to reminisce about their time in service and their different roles serving their country. Professionals from a range of organisations also attend our events and weekly club when possible so you can imagine the banter.”

RAF and Veterans’ First Point staff members attended the Christmas lunch and one member, Margaret Peace celebrated her 95th birthday in style.

Councillor John Greenwell, Armed Forces & Veterans Champion at Scottish Borders Council, said: “I am delighted to see the number of Veterans Breakfast Clubs increasing across the Borders. We now have clubs in Hawick, Galashiels, Coldstream and Duns.

“They bring veterans together in an environment that they feel comfortable in to swap stories, and in some cases it helps to combat social isolation.

“The clubs are visited regularly by support workers from Veterans 1st point and other charities to help those with particular mental health needs.”