Veterans’ breakfast club at Coldstream

A new Armed Forces and Veterans’ Breakfast club has been set up in Coldstream, meeting every second Saturday in the Castle Hotel on the High Street from 10am-12 noon.

Breakfast clubs are an opportunity for ex-service personnel to socialise, support each other and find out about services available to help them, both locally and nationally. Serving Armed Forces personnel are also welcome.

The Coldstream branch was set up by Derek O’Donnell, himself a veteran. He said: “I really think that this kind of group support in the community can help people to connect with others and form new friendships. As someone who has experienced PTSD, I can say that peer support is very important and having a place to go where you will find others who understand or have experienced similar struggles is extremely valuable.”

The Coldstream branch is one of a growing network of clubs for veterans and serving members of Her Majesty’s Armed Forces and was set up with support from Scottish Borders Council’s partnership’s community capacity building team. Veterans First Point and the Armed Forces charity, SSAFA attend on a regular basis to provide advice and information.

Councillor John Greenwell, SBC’s champion for Armed Forces and veterans, added: “When men and women leave the Armed Forces, despite all the support that is provided to help them resettle into civilian life, it can still be a very difficult and lonely time for them. A breakfast club gives them the opportunity to be with like-minded people, who have gone through comparable life experiences.

“Having seen how helpful and beneficial these clubs have been for veterans I particularly welcome the establishment of this group in my own community and would encourage people to come along and join us.”

For information about local breakfast clubs contact 01835 825080 or CommunityCapacity@scotborders.gov.uk