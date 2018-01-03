Vehicles stolen from garages

Police have detained a man after a break-in at a car showroom on Berwick Road, Duns.

A Volkswagen Caravelle campervan was driven through the showroom window of the Aitken Walker garage at around 2am on Wednesday, January 3, and headed towards Chirnside. It was later recovered in Duns.

Over the same period, overnight on Tuesday- Wednesday, January 2-3, a white Ford Transit Beavertail recovery vehicle, registration EU13 XGM, was stolen from a garage in Eyemouth.

It is thought to have been on the M90 heading north near South Queensferry in the early hours of the Wednesday morning.

Detective Sergeant Stevie Halls said: “Anyone who has information that can help us trace this vehicle is asked to contact us immediately on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 0790 of 3rd December.”