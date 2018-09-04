Van parked in Duns vandalised and tools inside were stolen

Police in the Borders are appealing for witnesses after equipment and items worth four figures were stolen from a van in Duns, which was also vandalised.

Between 8pm on Thursday, August 30, and 6am on Friday, August 31, the grey Citroen Despatch van was broken into in the Ainslie Terrace area and car valeting and cleaning equipment, a petrol generator, a laptop and camera were stolen from inside. The van was also vandalised.

Inspector Tony Hodges, Deputy Local Area Commander, said: “The items stolen from this van were essential for the owner’s business. Expanding foam was also sprayed over the interior, causing further damage.

“We would urge members of the public who are offered these kind of items for sale to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0467 of the 31st August. Or call Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.”