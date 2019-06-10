Unresponsive diver airlifted to hospital

Eyemouth RNLI lifeboats were launched on Sunday afternoon, June 9, following reports of an unresponsive diver on board a vessel at St Abbs head.

Both boats were quickly on scene and transferred two crew from the ALB onto the dive boat to assist the casualty, along with St Abbs independent lifeboat crew who had also been launched.

The casualty, who was responsive by then, was transferred to Eyemouth lifeboat by St Abbs lifeboat to be airlifted to Aberdeen hypobaric chamber by the UK Coastguard SAR helicopter.

Once the airlift was complete, Eyemouth and St Abbs lifeboats were stood down and returned to station.