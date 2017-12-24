Unique furniture collection

Paxton House has recently received £85,000 of grant funding to improve the care of and access to their nationally significant collection of Thomas Chippendale furniture.

A £60,000 grant from Museums Galleries Scotland will raise the standards of care of the Thomas Chippendale furniture housed at Paxton.

This will include the protection of some of the most unique and rare pieces of Chippendale furniture by ensuring that the environment is monitored correctly with new equipment.

The fascinating collection of recognised archives associated with the furniture will also be re-housed to enable easier access for research purposes and long-term projects.

The second project will increase access to the Chippendale collection through a special exhibition, catalogue, and education programme.

Two further projects will also go ahead, courtesy of £25,000 of funding from the Weston Loan Programme with Art Fund. This grant will allow Paxton House to publish new research contributing to worldwide furniture history studies.

The funding will also enable an exhibition of The Paxton Style, ‘Neat & Substantially Good’ to be held at Paxton House from June 5 - August 28, 2018.

This will be part of a nationwide festival, Chippendale 300, the tercentenary of Thomas Chippendale the Elder’s birth, in conjunction with other country houses and museums across the UK.

The exhibition will showcase some of Paxton’s most outstanding pieces of Chippendale furniture as well as rare, exquisite loans from Scottish private collections & country houses, the National Museums of Scotland and the V&A Museum.

There will also be a series of lectures by Chippendale experts, furniture masterclasses, and family activities over the summer to allow all our visitors to enjoy the festivities and learn more about the world-famous cabinet maker.

Dr Fiona Salvesen Murrell, curator of Paxton House said: “We are absolutely delighted to be awarded this funding which will help transform how we care for the collections and bring the results of dedicated research to our existing and to new audiences.

“We will be able to show outstanding loans from national and private collections in the exhibition thanks to this amazing support.”

Visit www.chippendale300.co.uk