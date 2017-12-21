Two week Festival of Winter Walks

There are 60 Ramblers Festival of Winter Walks events taking place between December 23, 2017, and January 7, 2018, and they include walks at Berwick, Coldstream and Abbotsford.

Eildon Ramblers are going on a seven mile circular walk on December 23 setting out from Abbotsford House car park at 10am; on Tuesday January 2, a circular six mile walk at Ford Moss, Heatherslaw and Stainsfield, sets out from Wallace Green, Berwick at 11am or NT934385 11.30am (contact Annie Watt 01289 307656 or 01289 307706; and on Wednesday, January 3, a five mile walk around Coldstream leaves from the Castle Hotel car park on the High Street at 10am (contact Alex on 01890 882041.