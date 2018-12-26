Young people in the Borders living with a disability are being encouraged to apply to the Independent Living Fund (ILF) Scotland, for funding and #TrySomethingNew.

The Transition Fund aims to encourage young people aged 16-21, living with a physical or mental impairment and who need support, to try new activities and experiences that will enhance their participation in their communities, and improve their independence and confidence.

The fund launched 12 months ago, and so far nearly 700 young people have applied, with £5 million of funding available per year - with grants of up to £7,500 available for things like driving lessons, sporting equipment and joining a class or club to help them transition into adulthood.

Applications for funding are still open and can be made directly to ILF Scotland via their website at www.ilf.scot/transition-fund.

ILF Scotland CEO, Peter Scott, added: “It’s been wonderful to watch the fund positively impact so many young people. We want to reach more young people from across Scotland as they transition into adulthood

“This period in a young person’s life can be challenging, especially for those living with a physical or mental impairment. As support from schools and children’s services comes to an end, many young people can become isolated, vulnerable and anxious.”

“By receiving the funding and support to try something new, young people can gain the confidence they need to participate and interact with their communities. We encourage young people to think about new activities or life experiences that they feel would enhance their independence and involvement in their communities, and to apply for funding.”