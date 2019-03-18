Trawler’s engine room and hold flooded

Eyemouth RNLI lifeboat crew was called into action at 7.45am on Saturday, March 16, after it was reported that a fishing boat in the harbour was sitting very low in the water and down by the bow.

The crew found the hold and engine room full of water and working with Eyemouth Fire and Rescue Service, salvage pumps were deployed to remove the water from the hold and additional pumps from both the RNLI and Fire Service ensured all the water was pumped out of the engine room.

The flooded trawler sitting low in the water.

Once the source of the leak was located and isolated the lifeboat crew and fire service crew were stood down.