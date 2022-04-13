Reston Station on track to open next month

Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth announced this week that the new Reston Station will open to services on Monday, May 23 – almost six decades after it was closed as part of the Beeching cuts in 1964.

The new, fully accessible station on the East Coast Main Line (ECML) will allow connectivity options to local public transport services, cycle paths and walks.

Construction on the two-platform station commenced early 2021 following a hard fought campaign over 20 years by the Rail Action Group East of Scotland (RAGES).

An LNER Azuma train at Lamberton.

And despite the challenges of a complex construction project in a global pandemic, the station has made excellent progress and is nearing completion.

Ms Gilruth said: "Communities in and around Reston will undoubtedly look forward to the benefits that will be delivered by the return of rail services for the first time in more than half a century.

“Efficient and effective rail services, which encourage people to choose to travel locally and further afield by train, for work, training, education, leisure and social activities, are vital to Scotland’s future.

“Reston Station will help towards the transformation of the local economy, deliver on our Net Zero ambitions and create a fairer, greener Scotland.”

Reston Station will be served by cross border operators including TransPennine Express and LNER services.

The eagerly anticipated new station will deliver a step-change in terms of public transport accessibility for communities in East Berwickshire.

Alex Hynes (pictured), managing director of Scotland’s Railway, said: “It provides local people with greater choice to travel by train and use public transport as we seek to make Scotland a greener place to live and work.”

Matthew Golton, managing director at TransPennine Express, said: “It’s fantastic to be able to serve the people of Reston, and the surrounding area, with our direct services between Edinburgh and Newcastle.

“We’re delighted to be able to connect so many of those communities by rail for the first time in more than 50 years.”

LNER managing director David Horne, added: "We’re proud to be introducing our revolutionary Azuma services at Reston as it becomes the newest destination along our iconic 956-mile East Coast route.

"The arrival of our services will transform travel for residents and generate further economic opportunities for the area.”

Network Rail has managed the design and construction of the project which delivers step free access with a pedestrian footbridge with lifts connecting the platform. Following its opening, Reston Station will be managed by ScotRail.