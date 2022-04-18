Overnight road closures on sections of the A1

Sections of the A1 between Thistly Cross and the Scottish-English border at Lamberton will be closed overnight to allow the surface to be upgraded with improved road markings and studs.

The work, which began on Tuesday, is due to take place until May 16 with an extra night on May 23.

The £880,000 project will be carried out by Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland.

Sign up to our daily Berwickshire News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A1 at Lamberton.

Work will take place between 7.30pm and 6am, with no works planned for Saturday or Sunday nights.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network manager, said: “These overnight improvement works will improve safety for motorists on the A1 between Dunbar and the national border.

“We’ve scheduled the works overnight to minimise any disruption, however we encourage motorists to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journeys if they do need to travel on these nights.”

Tonight, Thursday, April 21 and on Monday, May 23 the A1 will be closed from Broxburn Junction to Cockburnspath Roundabout with diversion between Old Craighall Roundabout and Berwick Bypass.

It will be closed between Farinieside and Lamberton on Friday, April 22, and Monday and Tuesday, April 25-26.

On Wednesday, April 27 traffic will be diverted off the A1 at Ayton via Ayton High Street and the B6355.

Overnight closures will then take place between Grantshouse and Ayton on April 28,29 and from May 2 to 4. .

A diversion between Tower Farm and Eyemouth via the A1107 will be in place on May 5, 6 and 9, and there will be alternative lane closures between Cockburnspath and Tower Farm on May 10, with three-way temporary traffic lights at A1107.

Works will take place between the Cockburnspath Roundabout and Cockburnspath South on May 11 with traffic diverted off the A1 via Edinburgh Road.

On May 12, 13 and 16 there will be a diversion between Thistly Cross Roundabout and Broxburn Junction.